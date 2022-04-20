Fox NFL Host Charissa Thompson Files For Divorce After 2 Years Of Marriage

NFL on Fox host Charissa Thompson has pulled the plug on her marriage after only 2 years of marriage. According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the Fox’s NFL Kickoff host filed for divorce from her husband — Kyle Thousand. The dissolution of marriage was filed on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Thousand is a sports agent, who reportedly works with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports division.

Charissa Thompson Files For Divorce

Interestingly, the document states the couple was married on December 30, 2020, and she claims they separated just one year later in 2021. So, according to Thompson, the couple was only officially married for one year. This could be important, due to the fact that anything earned after the date of separation could be considered sole and separate property. In the filing, Charissa is asking for the court to terminate its ability to order spousal support to either side. In other words, she wants them to go their separate ways without any money changing hands. Now, it’s possible the couple entered into a prenuptial agreement, but it’s not listed in the divorce. She is also asking that both pay for their own attorney’s fees for the divorce. The former couple has no children, so child support isn’t an issue.

Charissa Forced To Move Her Nuptials

According to reports, Charissa and Kyle married during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and were forced to move their nuptials to Arizona due to California’s restraints. Thompson also works for the television show ‘Extra’ and appeared on the Entertainment show to discuss her “intimate” wedding. “The day was perfect. Sadly we couldn’t invite all our friends and family due to covid, but we didn’t want to wait any longer to start our lives together. So a huge thank you to those that (were there) and made this day so special & (those that weren’t there) who still made us feel so loved,” she wrote at the time. Adding, “To my family, I missed my siblings so much but am so grateful my parents were there to see me start the next chapter of my life with a man I met sitting next to on a plane! Life is an adventure and you never know where it’ll take you but I’m so glad I get to do this ride with you.”

Charissa Has Yet To Publicly Address The Split

She began working in the business at FOX Sports working in the human resources department in 2006, rising up the ranks to join ‘Best Damn Sports Show Period’ and working as a sideline reporter for the NFL and Big Ten Network. Currently, if you are a big football fan, you will see Thompson on Fox’s ‘NFL Kickoff’ morning show on Sunday — an NFL pregame show that leads into the day’s biggest games. Also, Thompson joins co-host Erin Andrews on a podcast called ‘Calm Down’ — which sounds like a great show. So far, neither party has officially or publicly addressed the break-up.