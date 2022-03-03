Fox News’ Ukraine War Coverage Confuses The Hell Out Of ‘Daily Show’ Correspondent

Reuters

Kosovo parliament urges government to start NATO membership bid

Kosovo’s parliament approved a resolution on Thursday asking the government to start negotiations on NATO membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kosovo has been guarded by NATO troops since 1999 when a war between ethnic Albanians and Serb forces ended, but the country of 1.8 million people now wants to join the alliance. “Kosovo’s parliament asks the government to take all necessary steps, in coordination with international partners, to submit the request for NATO membership, European Union, Council of Europe and other international organisations,” says the resolution, backed by 94 votes in the 120-seat parliament.