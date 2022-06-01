Fox News Tops May Cable News Ratings As ‘The Five’ Has Most Viewers – The Hamden Journal

Fox News’ audience continued to grow in May while its main cable news rivals saw viewership declines.

The network drew 2.27 million total viewers in primetime, up 4% from May, 2021. MSNBC averaged 1.02 million, down 32%, while CNN averaged 660,000, down 28%. In the 25-54 demographic, Fox News topped with an average of 351,000 viewers, compared to 150,000 for CNN and 105,000 for MSNBC.

The figures are from Nielsen and were released by Fox News.

In total day, Fox News averaged 1.46 million, up 23%. MSNBC posted 634,000, down 24%, and CNN averaged 500,000, down 19%. Fox News was the top rated cable network overall in total day viewers. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News topped with an average of 229,000, followed by 106,000 for CNN and 70,000 for MSNBC.

The Five was the top show in total viewers among cable news networks, averaging 3.28 million viewers, followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight with 3.2 million, Hannity with 2.7 million, Jesse Watters Primetime with 2.6 million and Special Report with Bret Baier with 2.48 million.

In the 25-54 demo, Tucker Carlson Tonight was on top with an average of 522,000 viewers, followed by The Five with 447,000, Hannity with 428,000, The Ingraham Angle with 382,000 and Jesse Watters Primetime at 362,000.