Fox News Sees Year-Over-Year Audience Growth In April While Other Networks See Viewership Drop – The Hamden Journal

Fox News again topped the cable news ratings for April, as its total day audience and primetime audience grew while other news networks saw erosion.

Fox News averaged 1.52 million total viewers during the month, up 25% compared to the same month in 2021, compared to 668,000 for MSNBC, down 30%, and 582,000 for CNN, off by 26%. In the adults 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 248,000, up 16%, compared to 132,000 for CNN, down 35%, and 75,000 for MSNBC, down 46%.

While the war in Ukraine remained a dominant news story, CNN and MSNBC still saw drops in their audience versus a year ago. Each have holes to fill in their primetime schedules at 9 PM.

CNN has featured rotating hosts in that time slot under the title CNN Tonight, while on MSNBC, Rachel Maddow returned from on April 11 but announced that she would be paring back her schedule to once a week starting next month.

In primetime, Fox News topped with an average of 2.36 million viewers, up 6%, while MSNBC posted 1.12 million, down 29% and CNN averaged 694,000, down 33%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 364,000, down 1%, while CNN was at 168,000, off by 39%, and MSNBC posted 124,000, down 45%.

The figures are from Nielsen via Fox News and CNN.

The Five was the top program among total viewers, averaging 3.49 million, followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight with 3.39 million, Jesse Watters Primetime at 2.92 million, Hannity with 2.89 million and Special Report with Bret Baier at 2.6 million.

In the 25-54 demo, Tucker Carlson Tonight was on top, averaging 560,000, followed by The Five with 510,000, Hannity with 450,000, Jesse Watters Primetime at 426,000 and Special Report with Bret Baier at 396,000.