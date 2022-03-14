Fox News Reporter Benjamin Hall Hospitalized After Injury in Ukraine

Fox News

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was hospitalized Monday in Ukraine after he sustained injuries while reporting on the ongoing Russian invasion, the network confirmed.

“We have a minimal level of details right now. But Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in a note to staff, which was read on-air by anchor John Roberts. “The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance.”

According to Scott’s memo, which The Daily Beast obtained and reviewed, Hall sustained his injuries outside of Kyiv. “Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers,” she concluded the note.

This is a developing story…

