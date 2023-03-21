Fox News Producer Sues Network Claiming She Was Coached To Give Misleading Testimony In Dominion Case – The Hamden Journal

A Fox News producer claims that she was “coerced” and “intimidated” by the network’s legal team into providing misleading testimony in a deposition in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case.

Abby Grossberg, who has worked on shows hosted by Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, also claimed that the network’s attorneys were trying to subtly shift “all responsibility for the alleged defamation against Dominion onto her shoulders and by implication, those of her trusted female colleague, Ms. Bartiromo, rather than the mostly male higher ups at Fox News who endorsed the repeated coverage of the lies against the Dominion.”

Her suit was filed in federal court in New York and Delaware Superior Court, where Fox and Dominion are delivering oral arguments on Tuesday in the summary judgment phase of the case.

Grossberg also claims that she was retaliated against after she complained about unlawful harassment based on her gender and Jewish religion. She claims that she was subjected to the harassment by Alexander McCaskill and Justin Wells, producers on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The lawsuit claims that she “was disregarded and ordered to return to work and face the same environment about which she had just complained, which she had made clear was causing her severe stress and anxiety. Ultimately, feeling ignored and unprotected by Fox News, and suffering from severe anxiety due to the unlawful treatment she received from her male supervisors and colleagues, Ms. Grossberg sought protected FMLA leave supported by her therapist.”

Fox News said in a statement, “Fox News Media engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review. Her allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless and we will vigorously defend Fox against all of her claims.”

The network also filed a motion for a temporary restraining and preliminary injunction in New York Supreme Court, arguing against Grossberg’s release of attorney-client communications.

“Ms. Grossberg has threatened to disclose Fox’s attorney-client privileged information and we filed a temporary restraining order to protect our rights,” a Fox News spokesperson said.

More to come.