Fox News’ Meltdown Over Black Woman On Supreme Court Dismantled By Trevor Noah

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on Thursday pointed out the basic flaw in an argument Fox News personalities are pressing against President Joe Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson have led the chorus of criticism on the conservative network, claiming Biden’s pledge is “beyond extremely divisive.”

But being a Black woman isn’t the sole qualification for the job, Noah noted.

“Biden is going to pick a Black woman who is also qualified,” he said. “These people act like Biden is just going to show up to the mall and be like, ‘Yo, Shaniqua, come with me.’”

“And why not try to make the Supreme Court a little more representative of the country it represents?” the comedian asked. “I mean, their rulings impact the lives of every person in the country.”

Noah then expressed some faux sympathy for Tucker Carlson.

“Of course he’s upset. Think about it. For almost all of American history, the entire Supreme Court was white dudes with bow ties and weird hair. Now that’s all gone. It’s all gone. Where’s Tucker’s representation, huh?”

