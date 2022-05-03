Fox News’ Laura Ingraham calls for FBI to search for Roe v. Wade leaker, who she says is seeking to subvert the Supreme Court

Fox News opinion host Laura IngrahamAlex Wong/Getty Images

Fox News’ host Laura Ingraham has called for the FBI to probe the SCOTUS Roe v. Wade leak.

The unprecedented leak suggests the landmark 1973 abortion rights decision will be overturned.

Conservatives claim the leak likely came from a liberal staffer trying to derail the final decision.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has called for the FBI to investigate the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision.

Ingraham on her show Monday called on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Robert to launch an urgent inquiry into the leak of the opinion to Politico.

The release, which suggests that the landmark 1973 decision is on the verge of being overturned, is unprecedented in modern US history, and has caused political shockwaves.

“It’s incumbent upon him to bring in every law clerk before him … or the FBI. ‘Give me your phone. We want all your accounts. We’ve got to do our own — look at every device you’ve ever used, and find out who did this.'”

The host suggested, without evidence, that the information was likely leaked by a liberal clerk seeking to derail the expected SCOTUS decision, and said it could imperil the Supreme Court itself.

“Clerks are never going to be able to have this role at the court that they have now. They’re never going to be able to have access to opinions. I don’t know what will happen to the court, period, if that’s the case.”

Ingraham’s claims echoed that of other conservatives, including attorney Alan Dershowitz, who have argued that the leaker was seeking to whip up opposition to the opinion while justices are still debating their final position.

Sources told CBS News that Roberts would likely order a full inquiry into the source of the leak, involving the FBI.

Insider contacted the FBI for comment on Ingraham’s remarks and on the CBS report, but did not immediately receive a response early Tuesday morning.

In 1973, the famed Roe v. Wade case saw the Supreme Court rule that a woman’s right to an abortion throughout the first trimester of pregnancy was protected nationally under the US Constitution.

The bid to repeal the decision has become a core issue for many conservatives in the five decades since, and one of the key political battle lines between liberals and conservatives.

