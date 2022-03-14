Fox News Journalist Injured Outside Kyiv While Reporting On War – The Hamden Journal

A Fox News journalist was injured while reporting on the war in Ukraine, anchor John Roberts told viewers Monday.

The journalist was not immediately identified, but Roberts said the journalist had been “newsgathering outside of Kyiv.”

“Very few details but teams on the ground are working as hard as they can to try gather more information,’ Roberts said.

Roberts said, “A reminder that this is in a war zone, that information changes very quickly, and we are working as hard as possible to get the best information that we possibly can, and to get all of the details on what has happened. The safety of our Fox team is of the utmost importance and our highest priority.”

MORE TO COME…