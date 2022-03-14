Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall wounded in Ukraine

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was wounded in Kyiv on Monday, the network said.

Hall was reporting outside Ukraine’s capital when he was hurt, said Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott in a statement, adding that the network had “a minimal level of detail” about what happened.

Scott said Hall is hospitalized but she had no details on his condition.

“This is news that we hate to pass along to you, but it’s obviously what happens sometimes in the middle of a conflict,” Fox broadcaster John Roberts told viewers. “We’re working as hard as possible to get the best information that we possibly can.

Hall and Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot in Kyiv. Benjamin Hall/Instagram

Hall with Fox News foreign affairs producer Tim Santhouse while covering the war in Ukraine. Benjamin Hall/Instagram

Benjamin Hall is seen with his family. Benjamin Hall/Instagram

“The safety of our Fox team is of the utmost important and our highest priority.”

The report comes one day after an award-winning journalist and former New York Times contributor, Brent Renaud, 51, was killed by Russian forces near Kyiv, according to the region’s head of police.

Hall tweeted about Renaud’s death on Sunday, writing, “RIP.”

Hall, who covers the US State Department for Fox, has previously reported from conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Gaza.