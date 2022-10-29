Fox News’ Jesse Watters criticized the police response to Pelosi’s husband being attacked

Fox News host Jesse Watters (L), Paul Pelosi and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R).Fox News/Internet TV Archive, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

A Fox News host claimed the police response to the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband was harsher than usual.

Jesse Watters referenced right-wing talking points accusing the Democratic party of being soft on crime.

The attack comes amid a rise in threats towards US lawmakers, according to the US Capitol police.

Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized the police response to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, arguing that the attacker is being dealt with more harshly because of who the victim is.

The assailant broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco home on Friday and “violently” attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi with a hammer, leading to him being hospitalized, authorities said. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“A lot of people get hit with hammers. A lot of people get attacked. And a lot of times, they’re out on bail the next day and it’s a simple assault charge,” Watters said.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old David DePape, and he faces several charges, including attempted homicide, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters during a press briefing.

The Fox News host did not defend DePape, who he said “looks mentally ill,” but referenced popular right-wing talking points accusing the Democratic party of being soft on crime.

“The Democrats in the media have been ignoring the crime wave and only cover it when Nancy Pelosi’s husband’s attacked,” he said.

Watters said he “wanted to see the alleged perpetrator being treated the same as if he attacked anyone else.”

“We see people assault people all the time randomly with all kinds of weapons, and we see them released the next day. So I don’t know why this guy is getting all of a sudden special treatment or different treatment because the victim was so high-profile,” he said.

Several outlets reported sources saying that the attacker shouted “Where is Nancy?” when he broke into their home just before 2:30 a.m on Friday.

President Joe Biden on Friday condemned the “despicable” attack and compared the assailant’s words to those used by Capitol rioters on January 6, 2021, some of whom banged on the doors of her office while shouting, “Where’s Nancy?”

The attack comes amid a rise in threats towards US lawmakers, according to the US Capitol police.

Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s homes were vandalized earlier this year, and an armed man was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home after making threats.

Right-wing extremists committed about 75% of the 450 political murders in the US in the past decade, compared with the 4% by left-wing extremists, according to a study by the Anti-Defamation League.

Read the original article on Business Insider