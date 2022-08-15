Fox News host wonders aloud if Trump could have tried to sell highly classified material to the Russians or Saudi Arabians

Fox News host Eric Shawn asked if Trump tried to sell the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

He wondered if Trump tried to “sell or share” documents “to the Russians” or “the Saudis.”

Shawn’s speculation comes amid Trump’s growing ire against Fox News programs like “Fox & Friends.”

A Fox News host on Sunday wondered aloud if former President Donald Trump might have attempted to sell the classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago to Russia or Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during a live broadcast on Fox News on Sunday, Eric Shawn raised one possibility about what Trump could have done with the classified documents the FBI found during their search of Trump’s Florida residence.

“And more questions are being raised this morning. Did former President Trump try to sell or share the highly classified material to the Russians or to the Saudis, or others?” Shawn asked.

“Or were the documents innocently mishandled and stored because he thought he had a legal right to have them?” he added.

Shawn then referenced reports from Russian state media that the material might have been leaked to parties in Russia before segueing into an interview with intelligence analyst Rebekah Koffler.

Shawn’s comments come amid a wave of pushback from some Fox News hosts against the former president and his allies over the Mar-a-Lago raid.

For instance, on Thursday, Fox News host Steve Doocy confronted GOP Rep. Steve Scalise on-air, asking him: “I’m just curious, whatever happened to the Republican Party backing the blue? And, in particular, the [35,000] members of law enforcement, federal law enforcement, at the FBI?”

Doocy’s comments came after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans hit out at the FBI and law enforcement over the Mar-a-Lago raid, with Greene calling for the agency to be defunded.

Separately, Doocy told House GOP chair Elise Stefanik that the FBI’s raid was “kind of a big deal” given that agents were looking to retrieve classified documents “related to nuclear weapons.”

Story continues

Fox News host Bret Baier — who in July criticized Trump over the January 6 panel’s public hearings — also refuted Trump’s baseless claim that former President Barack Obama had mishandled documents too.

“There is a process. President Obama, according to NARA and that statement and everything we know, followed the processes to get those documents to Chicago,” Baier said, referring to the National Archives and Records Administration.

He added that the “difference” between Trump and Obama was that in the latter’s case, the sensitive documents were “handled properly.”

In July, Trump expressed his unhappiness with “Fox & Friends,” a talk show he was known to do nearly weekly calls with during his presidency. In a Truth Social post, he called the talk show “terrible” and said it had “gone to the dark side” after one of its hosts — Doocy — questioned his poll numbers.

However, Trump appears to still have some supporters on Fox News. Last week, host Jesse Watters claimed without substantiation that the FBI could have planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago. And on Friday, Fox News also aired a digitally altered photo that showed the body and face of the federal judge who signed off on the Mar-a-Lago search warrant superimposed on an old image of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The FBI removed 11 sets of classified documents — some of which were reportedly marked top secret and concerned nuclear weapons — from Mar-a-Lago after executing a search warrant on the property last Monday. The Justice Department is now investigating if Trump broke three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.

Read the original article on Business Insider