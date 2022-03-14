Fox News Host Thinks Admitting Trump Tried To Bribe Ukraine Will Own The Libs

TechCrunch

Ukrainian hackers say HackerOne is blocking their bug bounty payouts

Ukrainian hackers and security researchers say bug bounty platform HackerOne is withholding their bug bounty rewards, in some cases thousands of dollars, and refusing to let hackers withdraw their earnings. Several hackers and researchers with affected HackerOne accounts said in tweets that HackerOne is blocking payouts, citing economic sanctions and export controls following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February, but that the sanctions don’t apply to them. “If you are based in Ukraine, Russia, or Belarus all communications and transactions (including swag shipping) have been paused for the time being,” according to an email from a HackerOne support representative to security researcher Vladimir Metnew, which he tweeted out.