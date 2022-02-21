Fox News Host Bob Beckel Dead At 73; Ran Mondale 84 Campaign – The Hamden Journal

Former Fox News Channel host and long time political operative Bob Beckel has died at the age of 73. So far, his cause of death is not specified.

The passing of the man who ran Walter Mondale’s unsuccessful 1984 Presidential campaign was revealed by old friend Cal Thomas on social media Monday evening. FNC’s Sean Hannity also announced Beckel’s death on his show Monday.

Beckel was the campaign manager for Walter Mondale’s Presidential run, but when that failed, he joined Fox News as a political analyst and the only liberal featured on the conservative network. He later became the co-host of Fox talk show, The Five, but was fired following back surgery.

Beckel returned to Fox News in 2017, but was in hot water again due to him making racially charged remarks toward a Black employee. After an internal investigation, the decision was made to fire Beckel. His firing came at a time when Fox News was trying to clean up its image in the wake of former network executive Robert Ailes being kicked to the curb due to multiple cases of sexual harassment.

*MORE TO COME*