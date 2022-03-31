Fox News Hires Caitlyn Jenner As A Contributor – The Hamden Journal

Caitlyn Jenner, the reality star and California gubernatorial candidate, has signed on to Fox News Media as a contributor.

Jenner’s first appearance will be on Hannity on Thursday.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement, “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner said in a statement,

“I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”

More to come.