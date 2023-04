The start of the Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation trail against Fox News that was to start Monday has now been delayed until Tuesday.

“The Court has decided to continue the start of the trial, including jury selection, until Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.,” Judge Eric M. Davis said Sunday in a statement. “I will make such an announcement tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 7E.”

