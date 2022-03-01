Fox News Correspondent Gives Network Blunt Reality Check About Ukraine On Live TV

Fox News’ national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin again called out her own network’s questionable coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, Griffin slammed retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Donald Bolduc’s on-air suggestion that America should provide more “combat help” to Ukraine as being “way off the mark in terms of talking about what the U.S. could do on the ground.”

U.S. and NATO don’t have boots in Ukraine amid fears it could spark a nuclear war, Griffin noted. “The Ukrainians are very good fighters,” she said. “They are a tough group of fighters. They do not need Americans to fight for them. That would cause this to spread.”

“Clearly, Brigadier General Bolduc is not a student of history,” she continued. “He’s a politician, he ran for Senate in New Hampshire and failed. He’s not a military strategist, and to suggest that the U.S. would put indirect fire or special operations or CIA on the ground to give Putin any sort of excuse to broaden this conflict is extremely dangerous talk at a time like this.”

Watch the video here:

Griffin has in recent days taken to task other personalities on Fox, including prime time anchor Sean Hannity for spinning the invasion into an attack on President Joe Biden.

“I’m here to fact-check facts, because I report on facts,” she said of her reality checks on Sunday. “And my job is to try and figure out the truth as best as I know it. I share those facts internally so that our network can be more accurate. That’s what I’ve always done. There’s nothing different than what I’ve been doing for the last 26 years working for Fox.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

