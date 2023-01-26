Fox News’ Benjamin Hall Makes First Live TV Appearance Since Ukraine Attack; Correspondent To Publish Memoir In March – The Hamden Journal

Benjamin Hall, the Fox News correspondent who was severely injured while covering the war in Ukraine last year, made his first live appearance since the attack on him and members of his crew.

In an appearance on Fox & Friends, Hall announced the upcoming publication of a new memoir, Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home, to publish on March 14 from HarperCollins. That date is the one year anniversary of the attack. Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was working as a freelance consultant for the network, were killed when the crew vehicle was struck by incoming fire near Kyiv.

Hall told the Fox & Friends hosts, You ask how I’m doing. At the moment I’m — I’ve got one leg. I’ve got no feet. I see through one eye. Got one workable hand. I was burnt all over. And I feel stronger, I feel more confident than I ever have. I think that you learn a lot going through things like this. And I’m surrounded by so many wonderful people that that’s why I’m here today and I’m looking forward to everything that comes ahead.”

Hall read an excerpt from the book, in which he will share his experience of the attack, his survival and recovery, as well as a rescue effort to get him to Poland and later Germany.

Hall said, “I remember from the very day this happened remembering and thinking that I will get back. And I remember lying there when it happened, in the middle of nowhere, very badly injured, and thinking, I’m going home no matter what. I will crawl if I have to. And I’ve thought that way throughout. And that’s what — what got me here. And, you know, it has – it’s been a life-changing event.”

Hall appeared in a segment of the Patriot Awards on Fox Nation in November.