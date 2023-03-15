Fox News Announces Leadership Changes To Fill Duties Of Late Executive Alan Komissaroff – The Hamden Journal

Fox News said that it would fill some of the duties of late executive Alan Komissaroff with a series of leadership changes.

Komissaroff, who had been senior vice president of news & politics, died in January at age 47.

Tom Lowell has been named senior executive vice president and managing editor for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, overseeing all of editorial. He will continue to report to Wallace.

Kim Rosenberg has been named executive vice president of news programming, overseeing all daytime news shows. She will report to Lowell.

Doug Rohrbeck, who is senior vice president of Washington news & politics, and Jessica Loker, who is vice president of politics & senior executive producer of Fox News Sunday, will jointly lead the network’s politics team, which includes managing all debate and election coverage.

The changes were announced in a memo from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace. The changes were first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Scott and Wallace did not specifically address the ongoing Dominion Voting Systems litigation, which led to the release in recent weeks of a trove of internal emails, text messages and other documents.

Scott and Wallace did write in the memo, “Many of us know this, but it bears repeating during this time — criticism by competitors, individuals and organizations with partisan agendas is part of being number one in the news business. We remain focused on the core values of our business — a free press, free expression, and free speech — all of which reflects our unwavering commitment to the people’s right to know, to be informed and to participate in the marketplace of ideas.”

The complete memo is below:

Dear colleagues,

As we mark nearly two months since Senior Vice President of News & Politics Alan Komissaroff tragically passed away, we wanted to share news about editorial leadership changes and the components of his position that will be absorbed by his colleagues. We miss Alan every day and are still heartbroken by his loss.

Tom Lowell has been named Senior Executive Vice President & Managing Editor for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, overseeing all editorial. He will continue reporting to Jay Wallace, President & Executive Editor of Fox News Media.

Tom is a 20-year veteran of FNC and has launched and overseen multiple news programs throughout his tenure here, including America’s Newsroom. Over the last two years he has led daytime news with a focus on critical issues impacting everyday Americans and has worked closely with our top news anchors. His superb editorial expertise will benefit all of our programming.

Additionally, Kim Rosenberg has been named Executive Vice President of News Programming for Fox News Channel overseeing all daytime news shows. A 27-year veteran of FNC, Kim’s institutional knowledge of our news product and her extensive experience in leading journalists across shows is unmatched. She will continue reporting to Tom.

Furthermore, Doug Rohrbeck (Senior Vice President of Washington News & Politics) and Jessica Loker (Vice President of Politics & Senior Executive Producer of Fox News Sunday) will now jointly run our politics team, managing all debate and election coverage. Doug will continue reporting to Jay, overseeing all news shows emanating from Washington including Special Report with Bret Baier and Fox News @ Night. Their combined experience will be a significant asset as we gear up for the 2024 election season.

These changes will continue to solidify Fox News Channel as the category leader in news and the number one network in all of cable watched by more Democrats and Independents than any of our competitors.

Many of us know this, but it bears repeating during this time — criticism by competitors, individuals and organizations with partisan agendas is part of being number one in the news business. We remain focused on the core values of our business — a free press, free expression, and free speech — all of which reflects our unwavering commitment to the people’s right to know, to be informed and to participate in the marketplace of ideas.

Thank you,

Suzanne & Jay