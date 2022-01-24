Fox Nabs ‘White House Doctor’ Drama From Alyssa Milano With Penalty – The Hamden Journal

Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to White House Doctor, a one-hour drama based on Dr. Connie Mariano’s memoir, from Alyssa Milano and her Peace by Peace Productions, A+E Studios, where Milano is under a deal, Range Media Partners and Fox Entertainment. There are no plans for Milano to star.

The White House Doctor is known as the “Shadow of the President.” Whether in the ER-like Medical Unit in the White House itself or traveling abroad, she‘s as close to the President as the Secret Service. As the President’s closest confidante, she’s burdened with the country’s most history-making secrets.

Inspired by the memoir of the first woman of color to serve as physician to three presidents, White House Doctor, written by William Harper, is a series about a smart but impulsive White House physician as she navigates the dangerous intersection of medicine and politics and struggles to keep her own life together while safeguarding the life of the most powerful patient on Earth.

Mariano is the first military woman in the history of the United States to be appointed as Physician to the President, the first female director of the medical unit of the White House, and the first Filipino-American to become a rear admiral in the US Navy. In her book The White House Doctor: My Patients Were Presidents – A Memoir, with a foreword from Bill Clinton, she takes a look at the personal lives of three American Presidents (George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush) and three American First Ladies (Barbara Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Laura Bush) she had taken care of while working as a White House physician.

Milano optioned the book via her first-look production and writing deal with A+E Studios.

Harper executive produces with Milano for her Peace by Peace Productions. The project is a co-production between Fox Entertainment, A+E Studios and Range Media Partners.

Milano can be seen in the crime thriller Brazen, based on Nora Roberts’ novel Brazen Virtue. She also was recently seen in Bobby and Peter Farrelly’s Roku comedy series The Now, opposite Dave Franco and Bill Murray, and in the starring role of Coralee, in the Netflix series Insatiable.