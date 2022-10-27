Fox Honors Leslie Jordan With Touching Tribute – The Hamden Journal

Leslie Jordan was honored with a touching tribute during Thursday night’s episode of Fox‘s Call Me Kat, after the actor and comedian died in a single-car crash in Hollywood at the age of 67 on Monday.

The tribute featured some of Jordan’s most memorable scenes from the sitcom, as well as his appearances on several of the network’s other shows including The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, Lego Masters and The Cool Kids.

The video ended by assuring that Jordan would be “forever a part of the Fox family.”

According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street at around 9:45 am PT.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office told The Hamden Journal Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene and an examination is pending.

A statement on Jordan’s Instagram page reads, “The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out…”

Following the news of Jordan’s passing, tributes poured in from across Hollywood. His Will & Grace co-star Megan Mullally posted a remembrance on Instagram, along with a photo of the two from the show.

“my heart is breaking,” Mullally wrote. i really can’t believe it. leslie jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. people use that expression a lot, and i’m not sure it’s always applicable. there aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. but leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. his timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. you can’t get any better than that.”

Leslie’s Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes wrote of Jordan on Twitter: “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”