‘Fox & Friends’ Tries To Comfort Trump After Reporting Very Bad Poll Numbers

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” took some desperate measures to appease former President Donald Trump after reporting that most Republicans don’t want him to run again in 2024.

Co-host Steve Doocy on Thursday repeated a CNN poll’s findings that 55% of Republican and Republican-leaning registered voters do not want Trump to be their party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

Although it’s unlikely the news would get the conservative network’s audience in a tizzy, Doocy’s colleague Brian Kilmeade seemed very concerned about the reaction from one viewer in particular: Trump himself.

“If the former president is watching, you should know those are just the numbers you are relaying,” Kilmeade said, emphasizing that Doocy “didn’t come up with those numbers.”

Doocy then remarked that he thought the poll was “fascinating,” prompting Kilmeade to snark that CNN is “right as often as Halley’s Comet comes by.”

Doocy’s response: “So, you are saying all we talked about for the last four minutes is not accurate?”

Trump, who has repeatedly teased that he’ll run again, famously throws fits when he sees something on TV he doesn’t like. On Monday, for example, after “Fox & Friends” reported another poll, Trump ripped “the show as “terrible” and “gone to the dark side” on his social media site, and accused it of botching his poll numbers “on purpose.”

Kilmeade reminded Doocy that the embattled ex-president might not be happy with the latest poll news, either.

“I’m just saying, Donald Trump is watching,” Kilmeade continued. “If Donald Trump is watching, just let him know we didn’t come up with that number. That’s what the poll said.”

