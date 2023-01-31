Fox Drums Up ‘Rock Camp’ Comedy From Steve Basilone David Fishof – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Rock and roll fantasy camp could be heading to the small screen.

Fox is developing single-camera comedy Rock Camp from The Goldbergs co-exec producer Steve Basilone, Jeff Rowe and David Fishof, founder of Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp.

The project follows a down on his luck rock star, who after a series of screw-ups, begrudgingly goes to teach at Rock Camp — a summer camp where anyone can live out their fantasy of shredding next to their favorite rockers — in order to satisfy a court mandate and save his reputation.

Basilone, who has also written on Community and The Michael J. Fox Show, will write and will exec produce alongside Rowe, and Fishof.

Fishof started Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp after having worked with Ringo Starr, Roger Daltrey, The Monkees, Joe Walsh and Peter Frampton. He launched it in 1997 and has put more than 6,000 folks through their rock star dreams. He also previously teamed with Mark Burnett to produce a reality series for VH1 that ran for two seasons.

Rowe is an advisor to Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp and producer on a recent documentary about it.

Rock Camp is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios, which was established to produce its own series in-house.

It is the network’s latest comedy project and comes ahead of the launch of Animal Control, starring Joel McHale, which launches next month, joining series such as Call Me Kat and Welcome To Flatch.

Elsewhere, on Fox’s development slate in comedy are a witness protection comedy from Michelle Nader, Remix, also set in the world of music, this time involving a podcast-loving millennial who tries to modernize his father’s old school funk recording studio, true-crime comedy Dicks from Jared Goldstein and Mary Beth Barone, and Buffalo Tens, a dating comedy from Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero.

Basilone is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and UTA.