Fourth suspect arrested in deadly Alabama Sweet 16 shooting

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the Sweet 16 shooting that killed four in Alabama over the weekend, officials announced Thursday.

Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, was taken into custody and charged with four counts of reckless murder, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said.

Brown’s arrest comes one day after two teen brothers and another 20-year-old man were arrested and charged in relation to the Dadeville massacre.





Johnny Letron Brown was arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting. Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Dept





Travis McCullough, 16, was previously arrested and charged with reckless murder. via REUTERS

Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee, were taken into custody Tuesday night, the ALEA said Wednesday.

Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., of Auburn, was arrested later that day. All three were charged with reckless murder.

At least 28 partygoers were injured in the Saturday night mayhem.





Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough was taken into custody Tuesday night along with his brother. Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Department

As of Thursday afternoon, four victims remained hospitalized in critical condition.

The deceased victims included in the birthday girl Alexis Dowdell’s brother, high school football star Phil Dowdell.

Marsiah Emmanual “Siah” Collins, 19, Corbin Dahmontery Holston, 23, and Shaunivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith, 17, were also killed.





Wilson LaMar Hill Jr. was arrested after the McCullough brothers on Tuesday. Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Department





“We’re going to make sure all those victims have justice, not just the deceased,” District Attorney Mike Segrest said at a press conference on Wednesday.