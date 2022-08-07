Fourth set of human remains found in Lake Mead as water levels hit record low

More human remains have been discovered in Lake Mead – bringing the tally to four since May – as water levels hit record lows amid a severe drought, according to a report.

The newest skeletal remains were found at Swim Beach in Nevada on Saturday and are being examined by the Clark County Coroner’s office, the National Park Service said.

The identity of the remains and the cause of death are not currently known.

A first body was discovered on May 1, another on May 7 and a third on July 26. All the remains have yet to be identified.

The newest discovery comes on the heels of a man, Todd Kolod, claiming he believes the second set of remains belong to his father, according to the Daily Mail.

Kolod was 3-years-old in 1958 when his father Daniel Kolod drowned in Callville Bay at age 22 while on a speed boat with a friend, the report said.

Both men were thrown overboard when the vessel hit a wake. The friend survived while Kolod’s father’s body was never found.

One of the human remains found at Lake Mead. Lindsey Melvin There have been four human remains found in the dried-up reservoir since May. Lindsey Melvin

But Kolod believes the skeleton could be his father’s since it includes missing teeth and a partial denture – which his father wore after he lost his front teeth in a car accident, the outlet reported.

Another clue linking the remains to his father came out Wednesday when the coroner aged the skeleton at between 23 and 28 at the time of death.

While DNA samples were taken from the Callville Bay remains, Kolod says he’s eager to give a DNA sample himself to reveal if his theory is true.

A jaw found at Lake Mead on May 7, 2022. Lindsey Melvin

But, “The pace of being contacted about a DNA sample – I’m starting to lose hope a little bit,” Kolod said, according to the Mail.

“Maybe this new finding lights something up,” he added.

Lake Mead is the country’s largest reservoir, which was formed between Nevada and Arizona in the 1930s with the construction of the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River. The body of water serves 25 million people in cities including Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Tuscon and Las Vegas.

Lake Mead is at its lowest level ever recorded due to the severe drought. REUTERS/David Becker

A formerly sunken boat stuck in the mud at Lake Mead near Boulder City, Nevada on June 10, 2022. AP Photo/John Locher

But the lake has receded to its lowest levels ever – dropping more than 170 feet since 1983 – amid a mega-drought in the western US that has been exacerbated by global warming.

Not only have human remains been unearthed but a sunken World War II ship has also emerged from the shrinking lake.

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman has speculated that bodies of people whacked by the mob may eventually turn up in the lake – which is only a 30-minute drive from the Strip that was founded on organized crime.

“There’s no telling what we’ll find in Lake Mead,” Goodman – a lawyer who has repped mafiosos including Anthony “Tony the Ant” Spilotro – said in May. “It’s not a bad place to dump a body.”