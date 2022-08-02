Fourth Cast Member Departs Ahead Of Season 4 – The Hamden Journal

The upcoming season of Sex Education will be without Rakhee Thakrar. The actress, who played teacher Emily Sands in the Netflix dramedy, confirmed to Daily Star Sunday that she will not be returning for Season 4.

“I’m not part of the new series. I can’t really talk about why,” she told the publication, adding “But I’m so proud of the show and grateful to have been part of something so important. There is nothing bad about Sex Education.”

The Hamden Journal has reached out to Netlix for comment.

Thakrar follows the recent exits of Tanya Reynolds, who portrayed Lily since the series’ launch, Patricia Allison (aka Ola) who played Lily’s romantic interest, and Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley, who announced her departure earlier this year. Thakrar also is an original cast member on the series.

“It’s just the natural progression of these shows,” Reynolds told UK’s Radio Times in an interview last month.”When you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

In the most recent Season 3, Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, is having casual sex, Eric, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and Adam, played by Connor Swindells, are official, and Jean, played by Gillian Anderson has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope, played by Jemima Kirke, tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee, played by Aimee Lou Wood, discovers feminism, Jackson, played by Kedar Williams-Stirling, gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

Emma Mackey, Chaneil Kular, Mimi Keene, Mikael Persbrandt, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jason Isaacs, Dua Saleh and Jim Howick also star.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. Season 3 was directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Laurie Nunn, Taylor and Jamie Campbell are also executive producers.