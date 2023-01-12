Four women asked man for a ride outside Planet Fitness. It was a setup, Texas cops say

A Houston man had just finished working out at Planet Fitness when a group of women approached him in the parking lot, asking for a ride, Texas police told news outlets. It was a trap.

The four women piled into the 20-year-old’s vehicle and he started driving them to their destination on the city’s east side overnight on Thursday, Jan. 11, Houston police told KTRK.

The victim didn’t know it, but two armed men were awaiting his arrival, KPRC reported.

When he reached the location, one of the women quickly bailed out of the car as two gunmen approached — one walking up to the trunk, the other opening the driver side door, according to the outlet.

He stepped on the gas and the suspects opened fire as he sped away, police told KHOU, adding that a bullet hit him in the abdomen.

He came to a stop after escaping the ambush, and a woman who was still in the car snatched the man’s keys and ran, the TV station reported.

A nearby resident called 911 and the man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, police told news outlets. He is expected to survive.

Police are searching for the four women and two gunmen behind the set up.

