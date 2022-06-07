Four Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos estate for $100M

The families of four children who were injured in the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas are suing the estate of shooter Salvador Ramos for $100 million, Fox News reported.

The four children represented in the suit all suffered serious injuries — one was shot in the face, another was hit in the back, the third was hit in the leg, and the fourth was shot the shoulder.

The lawsuit states that “each of these children have undergone extensive medical care. Some have undergone multiple surgeries, they have all suffered severe physical injuries and unimaginable emotional trauma. They witnessed their friends and teachers being shot and dying in front of them.”

Salvador Ramos’ mother Adriana Reyes is named as a potential defendant since Ramos’ estate does not yet have an official representative. Should the court appoint a representative to manage Ramos’ estate that person will serve as the defendant when the trial proceeds.

Four families of students that were injured in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting are reportedly suing the estate of Salvador Ramos for $100 million. ZUMAPRESS.com

Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also researching the weapons and ammunition Ramos used in the Uvalde mass shooting that killed 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School.

“This initial lawsuit will allow us to discover evidence and possibly add other parties to the lawsuit, if necessary, the discovery process will focus on the school system, law enforcement, social media, and gun and ammunition manufacturers,” Henry said in a statement.

The plaintiffs are accusing Ramos of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, intentional infliction of emotional distress and malice and are demanding a jury trial.

Ramos’ mother Adriana Reyes was named as a potential defendant. James Keivom for New York Post

All four of the children of the families involved in the suit were seriously injured in the shooting. Kevin C. Downs for The New York Post

Henry has previously secured a $230 million verdict against the federal government on behalf of victims of the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting.