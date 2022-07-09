Four top-10 players miss cut at Genesis Scottish Open week before 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews

Being on the wrong side of the luck of the draw did in some of the biggest names in golf at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

After sublime conditions Thursday morning, the winds picked up and the temps dropped for the second wave of players. And their scorecards reflected the change Mother Nature dished up.

While Cameron Tringale – looking for his first PGA Tour title – scorched the layout with a 9-under 61 in calm conditions in the a.m. to grab the lead, those going out in the afternoon wave dealt with ferocious winds that did all sorts of things to the golf ball.

The best round among the second wave was turned in by Kurt Kitayama with a 66. In the morning, 32 players turned in scores in the 60s; in the afternoon, just six. Those going off late averaged 73.5 strokes, three shots higher than in the morning.

Many players paid the price, including Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas. And with winds challenging players in Friday’s second round, staging a comeback was not easy.

Scottish Open: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Missing the cut before the 150th playing of the Open Championship at the Old Course in St. Andrews wouldn’t seem beneficial. Then again, players could get two extra days of practice at the Home of Golf.

The cut came in at 3 over, with 72 players advancing to the final two rounds.

Here are the big names packing their bags:

Collin Morikawa (5 over)

Collin Morikawa of USA chips onto the 18th during Day Two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2022, in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Next week’s defending champion and two-time major winner is stuck between fades and draws and just hasn’t been himself in 2022. The world No. 4 is winless this year and admitted he chased being No. 1 in the world to his detriment. As he hit stardom, his ball-striking was hailed; this year, he’s been puzzled and his rounds of 71-74 offered few clues to turn things around.

Story continues

Justin Thomas (10 over)

Justin Thomas of USA looks on from the 16th during Day Two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2022, in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The reigning PGA champion and world No. 5 started his week alongside Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth for some fun rounds of golf in Ireland. But one of the best ball-strikers in the game – his name is mentioned at times with that of his good friend, Tiger Woods – was off his best form late in the first round (73) and throughout the second round (77). His play in the oldest tournament in golf has been less than stellar – in five starts in the Open Championship, he’s missed two cuts and has a best finish of a tie for 11th in 2019. The winner of 15 PGA Tour titles now has two more days to get ready.

Ian Poulter (10 over)

Ian Poulter of England looks on from the 10th fairway alongside their caddie during Day Two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2022, in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The most famous LIV Golf player in the field went to court to get his playing spot after the DP World Tour dropped sanctions on those who bolted for the Saudi Arabia-backed league. Then he went out and made one birdie in the first round (78) and was too far back to make a run at the cut and shot 72 in the second round.

Scottie Scheffler (5 over)

Scottie Scheffler of USA looks on from the 15th during Day Two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2022, in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The world No. 1 never got on a sustained run of good play, making three birdies in each round. No one part of his game that has won four events this year including the Masters stood out. After rounds of 73-72, Scheffler will head to St. Andrews still confident in his game as he tries to win a second major this year.

Will Zalatoris (5 over)

Will Zalatoris of USA line up putts on the 10th green during Day Two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2022, in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The world No. 13, who, believe it or not is still looking for his first PGA Tour title, may have hit the most memorable shot of the tournament when his chip from 100 feet on the 16th hole in the first round wound up on top of Matt Fitzpatrick’s ball marker seven feet from the cup. Unfortunately, Zalatoris, who has finished runner-up in the past two majors, didn’t have many others to remember in rounds of 71-74.

Viktor Hovland (7 over)

Viktor Hovland of Norway tees off the 2nd during Day Two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2022, in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The Norwegian started his week without his clubs, courtesy of the airline he booked. He ended the week in North Berwick not needing any clubs. The world No. 8 continued his average play since the Masters with rounds of 74-73. In six events counting the Masters, Hovland’s best finish was a tie for 21st in the Charles Schwab Challenge. He has missed two consecutive cuts.

Hideki Matsuyama (7 over)

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays a shot on the 9th during Day Two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2022 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2021 Masters champion was erratic throughout his 36 holes, going on mini-runs of fine golf and then playing his way into trouble. He putted well, then he didn’t. His sterling iron play was spot on, then it wasn’t. His rounds of 73-74 sent him to the practice area both days and if you know Hideki, he’ll spend plenty of time practicing Saturday and Sunday to get ready for the Old Course.

1

1