Four-star WR Lawayne McCoy commits to FSU

Florida State’s receiver room for 2024 is shaping up to be the envy of many college football programs.

Four-star receiver Lawayne McCoy of Miami Central committed to Florida State on Thursday during an unofficial visit. McCoy watched FSU’s practice and spoke with the staff afterwards.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound McCoy is the 58th-best player in Florida. He joins four-star prospects Camdon Frier and Tawaski Abrams as commitments.

“My comfort level here is through the roof,” McCoy said. “When I’m here, I feel like home. … like I’m in my own backyard.”