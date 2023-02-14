Four-star WR Andrew Marsh is high on the Longhorns

2025 Katy (Texas) Jordan wide receiver Andrew Marsh has already established himself as one of the premier prospects in the Lone Star State for his class. Marsh put together a strong sophomore campaign and continues to add to his growing offer sheet.

Marsh made his debut in the Rivals100 prior to this past fall. Then, all he did was go out and grab 53 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns during his sophomore campaign.

“I’m athletic and fast,” Marsh said about his game. “I’m good at route running and I can catch.”

Texas is among the programs involved early in Marsh’s recruitment. Marsh has visited the 40 Acres multiple times in his process, most recently in January for junior day. The Longhorns have made a strong impression on the talented pass catcher.

“The people (at Texas) – the coaches, the fans, and the players are all welcoming,” Marsh told OB. “They’re very family oriented.”