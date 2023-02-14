Four-star WR Andrew Marsh is high on the Longhorns

2025 Katy (Texas) Jordan wide receiver Andrew Marsh has already established himself as one of the premier prospects in the Lone Star State for his class. Marsh put together a strong sophomore campaign and continues to add to his growing offer sheet.
Marsh made his debut in the Rivals100 prior to this past fall. Then, all he did was go out and grab 53 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns during his sophomore campaign.
“I’m athletic and fast,” Marsh said about his game. “I’m good at route running and I can catch.”
Texas is among the programs involved early in Marsh’s recruitment. Marsh has visited the 40 Acres multiple times in his process, most recently in January for junior day. The Longhorns have made a strong impression on the talented pass catcher.
“The people (at Texas) – the coaches, the fans, and the players are all welcoming,” Marsh told OB. “They’re very family oriented.”
Marsh’s latest visit to Texas was before the Longhorns hired Chris Jackson as wide receivers coach. He’s looking forward to building that relationship as he gets deeper into his recruitment.
Still, the trip to Austin gave the blue chip pass catcher an opportunity to spend time around Steve Sarkisian and Jeff Banks. The time around the Longhorns’ staff went well as Marsh has become a regular visitor.
“I spent time with coach Sark and coach Banks,” said Marsh. “Their pitch to me was just that it’s close to home and they’re like a family. I talk to those guys a lot.”
The talented Houston-area wide receiver plans to make a return trip to Texas in the spring. He is also looking to check out Oklahoma, Oregon, and Ohio State, among others, as his recruitment heats up.
Andrew Marsh is ranked as the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class by Rivals.