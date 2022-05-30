Four-star wide receiver decommits from LSU

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class suffered a hit on Monday when four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller announced that he’d be re-opening his recruitment.

Miller stuck with LSU through the coaching change, and at one point, he was the only commit LSU had in its 2023 class. He committed when Mickey Joseph was the wide receiver’s coach. Joseph is now at Nebraska, where Miller is soon visiting.

According to 247Sports, Miller is the seventh-best player in Louisiana. In his announcement on Twitter, Miller wrote that he remains interested in LSU but is using this time to check out some other programs. Miller is one of three 2023 blue-chip wide receivers in the state of Louisiana.

Shelton Sampson Jr., who attends Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, is a five-star and one of the top pass catchers in the country. Then there’s Khai Prean, who is listed as an athlete on recruiting sites but refers to himself as a wide receiver in his Twitter bio.

LSU has been gaining momentum on the recruiting trail lately, and Miller’s decommitment is a small setback. Brian Kelly’s staff will still need to respond considering that wide receiver is expected to be a need in next year’s class.

