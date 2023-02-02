Four-star safety Jacob Oden commits to Michigan’s class of 2024

Michigan football secured another commitment for its class of 2024 when four-star in-state safety Jacob Oden (Harper Woods) announced his pledge to the Wolverines on Thursday.

Oden chose Michigan over Michigan State, Iowa, Penn State and Tennessee after recently announcing a top five, and had offers from several other schools as well.

To this point, Oden has been on Michigan’s campus around a dozen times and continued to develop a good relationship with coach Steve Clinkscale, who already has a history with the family as Oden’s father Rod and Clinkscale have known each other for years. Rod Oden is head coach at Harper Woods.

The rival Spartans figured to be the other major contender in this recruitment as also took several visits to East Lansing.

Oden becomes the sixth verbal commit in Michigan’s class of 2024 and the second in the past 10 days as defensive end Ted Hammond committed to the class last Wednesday.