Four-star running back from Florida commits to Ohio State

The Ohio State football program got some more good news on the recruiting front Tuesday when four-star 2023 running back Mark Fletcher out of the state of Florida committed to the Buckeyes.

Out of Fort Lauderdale, the 6-foot, 1-inch, 225-pound running back is rated as the No. 7 running back and 187th overall recruit in the recruiting cycle according to 247Sports. He made it known on Twitter that he would be joining the Buckeye program in favor of Miami (FL), Michigan, and Penn State.

The commitment makes Fletcher the seventh of the 2023 class and gives Ohio State a big, bruising back in a haul that moves to No. 6 in the country in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings. Fletcher is a 7-on-7 teammate of fellow OSU commit Cedrick Hawkins. And there could be more on the way from the same team.

Stay tuned as Ohio State continues to get wins on the recruiting trail.

