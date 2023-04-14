Four-star receiver James Madison II lists Michigan in top 5

Four-star wide receiver James Madison II announced his top five schools on Friday afternoon, with Michigan making the cut, along with Louisville, Missouri, Oregon and Florida State.

Madison took his debut visit to Ann Arbor just a few weeks ago. The next development to watch in his recruitment for Michigan fans will be whether he sets an official visit to come back to Michigan’s campus.

Madison is ranked as the No. 135 recruit in the nation, the No. 24 player in the state of Florida and is the 18th-ranked wide receiver prospect in the nation.