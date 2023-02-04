Four-star OT Michael Uini highlights FSU’s latest round of offers

Florida State continues to offer prospects for both its 2024 and 2025 classes. Here is a list of some the offers Mike Norvell and his staff have extended over the last couple of days.
FSU has offered class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle prospect Michael Uini, who is 6-foot-8 and 273 pounds from Copperas Cove (Texas) High. Uini is ranked as the 13th-best offensive tackle prospect in his class and is the 224th-best overall prospect in the country.
His list of offers includes Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, UGA, LSU, UNC, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.
FSU has offered class of 2024 defensive tackle prospect Alex January, 6-4 and 294 pounds, from Duncanville (Tex.) High. He is a three-star prospect who also has offers from Arizona, ASU, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, UGA, GT, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas and USC among others.
Class of 2024 ATH Amir Jackson, 6-5 and 210 pounds, from Portal (Ga.) High has also received an offer from FSU. He also has offers from Coastal Carolina, UConn, Florida, Georgia Southern, Indiana, Kentucky and Virginia Tech among others.
Class of 2025 DE/TE prospect Bryce Davis, who is 6-4 and 230 pounds, from Greensboro (NC) Grimsley High, has been extended an offer from FSU. His list of offers includes Alabama, Duke, ECU, UGA, Louisville, UNC, NC State, Penn State, Tennessee and West Virginia.