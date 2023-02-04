Four-star OT Michael Uini highlights FSU’s latest round of offers

Florida State continues to offer prospects for both its 2024 and 2025 classes. Here is a list of some the offers Mike Norvell and his staff have extended over the last couple of days.

FSU has offered class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle prospect Michael Uini, who is 6-foot-8 and 273 pounds from Copperas Cove (Texas) High. Uini is ranked as the 13th-best offensive tackle prospect in his class and is the 224th-best overall prospect in the country.

His list of offers includes Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, UGA, LSU, UNC, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.