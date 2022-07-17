Four-star OL TJ Shanahan announces top five schools

One of the nation’s best offensive lineman in the class of 2023 is narrowing down his recruitment to five schools.

Four-star TJ Shanahan is down to Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

The Austin Westlake product is one of the more college ready prospects at his position at the high school level. Shanahan is 6-foot-4, 310-pounds and shows serious athleticism for his size. He has anchored a Westlake offensive line to back-to-back state championship victories.

247Sports composite rankings list Shanahan as the No. 7 interior offensive lineman and the No. 143 overall player in the 2023 cycle.

Texas has the advantage of being close to home in Austin but experts believe Texas A&M holds the lead for the Westlake superstar. The Aggies have four crystal ball selections in following his June official visit to College Station.

Shanahan spoke with On3 Sports about what stands out from each school in his top five schools.

Georgia

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

“Being in Athens for my OV really opened up my eyes to the dynasty they are building,” Shanahan said. “As well as building relationships with their whole coaching staff and current 2023 commits.”

LSU

Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports

“Coach Davis is a really unique coach,” Shanahan said. “I could really see myself playing for a guy like him.”

Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

“Having Texas in my backyard has given me the opportunity to build a strong relationship with Coach Flood and Coach Sarkisian,” Shanahan said. “Also blocking for a guy like Arch Manning wouldn’t be too bad.”

Texas A&M

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

“Coach Fisher is a great coach and what he and Coach Addazio are building at A&M seems very special.”

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“SoCal has always been a second home to me,” Shanahan said. “The offense that Coach Riley and Coach Henson are running seems like a really good fit for me.”

