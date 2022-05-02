Four-star LB Malik Bryant releases top five, dishes on Alabama

Head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide staff could be one step closer to adding another member to the 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star linebacker Malik Bryant recently cut down his number of schools to five. He is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player from Florida according to 247Sports composite rankings. Overall, Bryant is the No. 35 player in the nation.

Given the number of linebackers and players in general that the Tide sends to the NFL, it makes sense for Alabama to target him. Bryant will announce his commitment on Jul. 23, 2022.

In an exclusive to USA TODAY Network, Bryant released his top five schools with the Alabama Crimson Tide being among them. The Florida native also has the Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, UCF Knights, and the USC Trojans.

What Bryant says about the opportunity

I want to thank everyone whose been around me and in my corner. My mom has been huge for me. When my dad passed in 2013, she played both roles. She went without to make sure I didn’t. I really appreciate that. I want to thank the coaches from Jones, IMG, little league and everyone else up to this point. Thank you for being in my corner, helping me keep my head on straight and stay the course. I’m happy to be at this point and I’ve truly enjoyed the recruiting process. Cutting down from 40 offers to five is a humbling process. Just to see the different schools and opportunities has been humbling. When I choose one school, I will be at peace.

What Bryant says about the Crimson Tide

It’s Alabama. They win games. It’s a great program, of course. But they really take care of their players. They have programs off the field to hold their players accountable. They really care about them more than how they can produce on the field. I really like that.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Patrick on Twitter @PatrickConnCFB.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!