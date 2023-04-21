Four-star in-state WR Courtney Crutchfield chooses Arkansas Razorbacks football

The No. 4 player in the state of Arkansas for the 2024 class announced his commitment via Twitter.

Crutchfield is the Razorbacks’ third four-star pledge of the day, joining cornerback Jaden Allen and defensive end Charleston Collins, who committed just moments before Crutchfield.

The recruitment was not easy for Arkansas, as it is believed Crutchfield wanted to play with fellow Collins, who is out of Little Rock Mills High School. The duo had been courted by some of the best programs in the SEC, and they even saw the LSU campus as late as Thursday, with a Friday commitment pending.

In the end, though, the Razorbacks won out for Crutchfield’s commitment. He was first offered by Arkansas on Jan. 21 while visiting for one of its Prospect Days, and he then saw his recruitment skyrocket, picking up offers from Oklahoma, LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina and others. He said at the time getting the offer from the Razorbacks meant a lot.

“A couple of years ago I was wanting that offer real bad,” Crutchfield told HawgBeat. “Now that my dream came true, it feels real good in the situation God put me in. And for this predicament to happen like this.”

The 6-foot-3, 176-pound athlete took visits to multiple schools with Collins, including two to Arkansas in April. He told HawgBeat following his visit to Arkansas last week what stuck out to him about the Razorbacks.

“I’ve been (at Arkansas) a few times,” Crutchfield said. “It’s just all about the love they have for me and the bonding that we got.”

For Pine Bluff, Crutchfield plays on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and defensive back. Arkansas is primarily recruiting him to play wide receiver.

It’s worth noting that Crutchfield also plays basketball for Pine Bluff. He earned 5A All-State honors, 5A State Tournament MVP and he led the Zebras to a 5A State Championship victory over Lake Hamilton in March.

Crutchfield is the first wide receiver commitment in the class of 2024 and he joins Collins as the first two in-state recruits to commit to the Razorbacks in the class.