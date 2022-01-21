Four-star DL Jordan Renaud releases top eight schools

The Texas staff his hitting the recruiting trail hard for the 2023 class.

As it currently sits, the Longhorns have just one commit for the 2023 cycle in four-star defensive back Jamel Johnson. They are hoping to have a much better season in 2022 to attract top talent for the next recruiting class.

Texas seems to be in good standing early on with some recruits. Four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced his top eight schools via Twitter on Thursday.

Miami, Florida State, TCU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Alabama and Oklahoma made the cut alongside Texas.

The Tyler, Texas native compiled 55 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble for Tyler Legacy High School in 2021.

Renaud is rated the No. 8 defensive lineman for the 2023 cycle and the No. 21 prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports composite.

