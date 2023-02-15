Four-star DE Booker Pickett narrows choices to nine schools

Booker Pickett, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, is one of the most highly coveted defensive end prospects in the class of 2024. The Tampa (Fla.) Wharton High product is ranked as a four-star prospect and the 9th-best weakside defensive in the country.
His list of offers is lengthy and stretches from one coast to the other. However, on Tuesday, Pickett announced he has narrowed his list of potential college homes to eight schools.
Florida State is on that list as well as Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina and USC.
