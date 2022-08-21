Four shot inside Clayton County Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say

A total of four people were injured after a 29-year-old man mishandled his gun, shooting himself and three others, Lovejoy police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say they responded to Walmart for a persons shot call and when they arrived, officials learned that Michael Walton was negligent with his gun after it discharged a round striking him and three others.

Further investigation showed the gun was not holstered, however it was loaded. Police said the “handling of the firearm was not done in a reasonable standard of care.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“Mr. Walton’s actions put all other patrons and employees of the business at risk and will be charged with reckless conduct and booked into the Clayton County Jail,” police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

All involved sustained non-life threatening injuries and received medical attention.

IN OTHER NEWS: