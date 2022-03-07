Four people wounded in drive-by shooting at restaurant near downtown Louisville

The LMPD investigate the scene where four people were shot at the Seafood Lady restaurant in the NuLu district of Louisville, Ky. on Mar. 6, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were shot while inside a restaurant near downtown Saturday in an apparent drive-by, according to police.

The victims were inside The Seafood Lady, 601 E Jefferson St., about 4:30 p.m., a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police said in a news release.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to the release.

Two of the gunshot victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The other two were privately transported to a hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana, police said.

The LMPD investigate the scene where four people were shot at the Seafood Lady restaurant in the NuLu district of Louisville, Ky. on Mar. 6, 2022.

The names and ages of the victims were not made public.

Officers with LMPD’s First Division responded to reports of the shooting at the restaurant in Louisville’s trendy NuLu neighborhood.

Police determined several shots were fired from a vehicle at the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson Streets, the release said.

The NuLu restaurant, which opened in April 2021, is one of two Seafood Lady restaurants in Kentucky.

The Courier Journal reached out to the owners Sunday night but couldn’t immediately reach them for comment.

LMPD asked that anyone with information on the shooting call its anonymous Crime Tip Hotline: (502) 574-LMPD or use its online Crime Tip Portal.

This story will be updated.

The LMPD investigate the scene where four people were shot at the Seafood Lady restaurant in the NuLu district of Louisville, Ky. on Mar. 6, 2022.

Mandy McLaren: 502-582-4525; [email protected]; Twitter: @mandy_mclaren.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: NuLu shooting: Four people shot inside Louisville restaurant