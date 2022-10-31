Four people sick after carbon dioxide leak at LAX

Four people fell suddenly ill, including one person who was in grave condition, after a carbon dioxide leak Monday morning at Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.

A hazardous materials team responded to the baggage area of Terminal 8 at LAX shortly after 7 a.m., the Fire Department said in a statement.

It said the emergency was due to the “release of carbon dioxide from an unspecified source.”

Authorities said three people were in “mild distress” and the fourth was in a “grave condition.”

The terminal was evacuated during the incident.

“Though no escalating or off-site hazard has been identified, an LAFD Hazardous Materials team has been assigned pursuant to protocol,” the department added.

The ages, genders and conditions of the four stricken people have not been released.