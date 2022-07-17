Four people killed when two small planes collide in Las Vegas

Four people killed when two small planes collide in Las Vegas

by

Four people were killed on Sunday when two small planes collided at a Nevada airport, officials said.

The pair of single-engine aircraft — each carrying two passengers — crashed into each other at around noon at Las Vegas airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172,” the FAA said in a statement.

All four people involved in the crash of the two single-engine aircrafts died, according to a report.
AP Photo/John Locher

The Piper landed in a field east of the runway, while the Cessna fell into a “water retention pond,” officials said.

CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reported that all four people involved in the crash died.

“There were no survivors,” the Clark County Department of Aviation said in a statement, according to KLAS-TV.