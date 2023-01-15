Four men sentenced in car break-in spree, shooting ATF agent & MPD officer with AR-15, records show

Four men were sentenced after a string of violent carjackings, and shooting at police and an ATF agent.

On May 7, 2021, the four were spotted on a traffic camera crashing out in one of the stolen vehicles, a red Ford Focus.

When officers arrived at the scene, the four armed with handguns, and an AR-15 assault rifle, fired at the vehicle the officers were in, injuring both officers.

At the time the crimes were committed, Julius Armstrong was 18 years old, Adairius Armstrong and Barium Martin were 19 years old, and Malik McCoy was 17 years old.

McCoy was originally charged as a juvenile before being transferred to adult status in federal court.

“These young men engaged in violent criminal acts, including shooting at and injuring law enforcement officers. Their serious crimes deserved serious sentences. Protecting Americans from gun violence is one of our top priorities, and our efforts in this area will remain robust and unrelenting,” United States Attorney Ritz stated.

Julius Armstrong, 20, pled guilty to carjacking, brandishing a firearm during a carjacking, assault on a federal officer, and discharging a firearm during the assault.

He was sentenced on Nov. 10, 2022, to 264 months imprisonment, or 22 years.

Adairius Armstrong, 20, pled guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a carjacking.

He was sentenced on Nov. 21, 2022, to 216 months imprisonment, or 18 years.

Barium Martin, 20, pled guilty to carjacking, brandishing a firearm during a carjacking, and assault on a federal officer.

He was sentenced on Nov. 18, 2022, to 156 months imprisonment, or 13 years.

Malik McCoy, 19, pled guilty to carjacking, brandishing a firearm during a carjacking, and assault on a federal officer.

He was sentenced on Jan. 11, to 156 months imprisonment, or 13 years.

“Protecting the public from violent criminals who illegally possess firearms is at the core of the mission of the men and women of ATF. In this instance, an act of violence was perpetrated upon law enforcement including an ATF agent. Today’s actions bring that matter to a close and the court’s sentencing reaffirms the commitment to the public of holding violent members of our society accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson of the ATF-Nashville Field Office.

This case was investigated by the ATF and the FBI.

