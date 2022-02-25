The Hamden Journal

Four Large-Cap Value ETFs That Morningstar Likes

Four Large-Cap Value ETFs That Morningstar Likes

With the stock market rotating from growth to value in recent months, you may be thinking of joining the party.

The Russell 1000 Value index of predominantly large-cap stocks has eased 1.1% over the past six months, compared to a 10% drop for the Russell 1000 Growth index. Those numbers may dissuade you from buying any stocks.

But if you do want to consider large-cap value stocks — large-cap is generally the safest size — here is a list of four exchange-traded funds that are among those given medalist ratings by Morningstar. It rates top funds gold, silver and bronze, just like the Olympics.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.