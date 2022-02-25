Four immigrants stuffed into tool box at Texas border

A shocking photo shows four undocumented immigrants crammed into a long tool box in a truck bed in Texas, according to a photo released by the US Border Patrol on Friday.

The vehicle was found to be carrying twelve other immigrants as well. RGV Chief Patrol Agent/Instagram

The men are stuffed into the orange metal box head-to-toe like sardines, with at least one clutching a small black garbage bag of things.

Border Patrol agents made the discovery near Rio Grande City, authorities said. Twelve other immigrants were found in the same truck, according to Border Patrol.

While none of the immigrants were injured, smuggling tactics like this often have deadly consequences, US officials noted.

Vehicles smuggling undocumented immigrants often end up being chased by Border Patrol agents, and law-enforcement agent in rural parts of the Texas border with Mexico have said they’ve seen an increase in these high-speed chases, according to the Dallas Morning News.