Four candidates interviewing over Wednesday and Thursday

In the wake of Dave Gettleman‘s retirement, the Giants are conducting what ownership is calling a “comprehensive” search for his replacement.

Jan. 12, 4:37 p.m.

The Giants began GM interviews with Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen on Wednesday morning and then met with with Cardinals VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson in the afternoon.

Thursday they will interview Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris in the morning and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles in the afternoon.



Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and senior VP of player personnel Chris Mara are in the virtual rooms for these interviews.

Jan. 11, 7:19 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz is among the nine currently known candidates for the GM job, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirms.

Hortiz has been with the Ravens since 1998, working his way up through their scouting system before becoming their director of college scouting and now director of player personnel.

Hortiz helped the Ravens scout and eventually draft notable players like Joe Flacco, C.J. Mosley, and Ronnie Stanley, among others.

Jan. 11, 3:41 p.m.

The Giants will interview Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen on Wednesday morning.

Schoen and other candidates will be interviewing virtually during the first round.

Schoen has become Bills GM Brandon Beane’s right-hand man during his time in Buffalo. He began his front office career as a national scout with the Miami Dolphins in 2008, when he worked under former Giants head coach Bill Parcells.

Jan. 11, 3:39 p.m.

The Chicago Bears have put in a request to interview San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon for their GM job, reports Albert Breer of SI.

The Giants also have a request in to interview Carthon for their vacant GM job.

Jan. 11, 10:58 a.m.

The Giants have requested permission to interview Arizona Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris, per multiple reports.

Harris, 44, has been in the Cardinals’ front office or 14 years.

In his current role, he works with GM Steve Keim while managing the college and professional personnel departments. He also evaluates college prospects and oversees player acquisition and evaluation and assists with player contract negotiations.

Before his front office career, Harris played with the Cardinals and Denver Broncos in the NFL from 2002 to 2006.

Jan. 10, 10:37 p.m.



The Giants were once thought to be grooming assistant general manager Kevin Abrams to be Dave Gettleman’s eventual successor. But his candidacy is now just collateral damage from the Gettleman Era.

The 51-year-old Abrams will not be interviewed for the team’s general manager position, according to a team source, meaning the next Giants GM will indeed come from outside of the Giants’ “family.” The Giants have either promoted from within or hired a former team executive each of the three times they had hired a GM since George Young arrived from outside in 1979.

But they clearly know they couldn’t do that now.

So for the moment, there are seven known candidates – all from other organizations. The Giants, sources confirmed, have requested permission to speak to Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort and VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, Arizona Cardinals VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson, and San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon.

Jan. 10, 4:58 p.m.

The Giants have added two Tennessee Titans staffers to their list of interview requests.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reports that the Giants will be requesting to interview Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden, and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.



Jan. 10, 3:58 p.m.

The Giants have requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, per multiple reports.

Poles is also a candidate for the Carolina Panthers’ GM job.

Jan. 10, 3:12 p.m.

The Giants plan to request permission to interview Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, reports SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

In addition, New York will interview assistant GM Kevin Abrams in the coming days, per Vacchiano, who notes that Abrams will likely be the only serious internal candidate.

Abrams has been with the Giants since 1999, and became the VP of football operations when Gettleman was hired.

Jan. 10, 12:43 p.m.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman will retire, the team announced.

Here are 10 potential candidates to replace Gettleman.