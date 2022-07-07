Four back up big man trade targets for the Boston Celtics to use their $17.1 million traded player exception on

The Boston Celtics were widely seen as unlikely to use their $17.1 million traded player exception (TPE) before it expires on July 17 after trading for Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon given the team is now roughly $20 million into the league’s luxury tax, but recent reporting from The Athletic’s Jared Weiss related that Boston isn’t done looking for ways to put it to use.

This would most likely be for a backup big man given that is the only real need on one of the deepest teams in the NBA, but with that big tax bill pending as the roster currently sits, suggests that any such move to bring in a pricier big man would likely see a rotation player like Derrick White, Grant Williams, or Payton Pritchard going out to help balance the books.

Such trades could wear out even the most ardent trade machine fans with the possibilities, so we won’t explore actual deals themselves.

But, we do have four potential targets that could make sense given what they can do for Boston, how much they make, and their limited future with their current squad.

Let’s take a look at who could make sense for the Celtics.

Kelly Olynyk – Detroit Pistons – $12.8 million

Olynyk is familiar with the Celtics if not head coach Ime Udoka, and can shoot and pass well enough to fit into the team’s play in the regular season.

Not an idea fit defensively and with another season remaining on an already-expensive contract for his level of play, he would likely be part of a deal moving Derrick White if it were to happen at this point.

Derrick Favors – Oklahoma City Thunder – $10.1 million

Favors makes little sense on the Thunder and as an expiring deal might even make sense with a player like Luke Kornet headed back to shave a bit off the tax bill.

And though he doesn’t hit from 3 well enough to be an ideal option, his away-from-the-basket game and size are enough that he could likely help Boston save Al Horford and Robert Williams III for the postseason.

Dario Saric – Phoenix Suns – $9.2 million

Saric is a mystery box who would likely cost little given the uncertainty of his health following an ACL tear he spent the last year recovering from contrasted against his considerable salary.

He’s not an ideal fit even if healthy given his slight frame and Boston’s need for a paint presence, but he might become an asset play with upside if the Suns need to clear cap in a hurry for a Kevin Durant trade (or Deandre Ayton deal).

Khem Birch – Toronto Raptors – $6.6 million

The Raptors will probably hang on to Birch for the same reason the Celtics might like him given he has the girth of not height to operate in the paint when a team needs some strength in the post.

If he were available and not overly expensive in terms of the ask, Birch’s cheap salary and skillset put him among our favorite potential solutions for Boston at backup 5.

